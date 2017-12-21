Eagle celebrates groundbreaking for river park, with construction set to begin this winter

For more information the Eagle River Park plan or whitewater park construction, visit eagleoutside.com .

EAGLE — Eagle has a permit to party, and a long-awaited Christmas present.

After six months of negotiating and waiting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the town the permit is needs to build river park features in the Eagle River. The permit was issued the Friday morning before Christmas.

The town celebrated a groundbreaking party Wednesday, Dec. 20, for its new river park.

"It is exciting to be moving forward with this anticipated project," said Morgan Landers, Eagle's community development director. "The whitewater park will be an asset for our community, both recreationally and as a draw to our region."

The first phase is two in-stream features, to be constructed by Hobbs Excavating, a local company based in Gypsum.

Crews are ramping up to proceed with construction after the holidays, said Bryana Starbuck,

town of Eagle communications. The Hobbs crews will keep working until spring runoff begins.

For now, the plan is to build two more in-stream features next winter, when the water is low.

The Upland Park, on the shore above the river, is expected to be in place next year.

When the park was conceived, it was expected to cost roughly $1.6 million, the amount being bandied about when Eagle voters approved a 0.5 percent sales tax in 2016 to pay for it.

After analyzing various phases of the project, the whitewater park is now expected to cost $2.7 million.

All in, the entire park is expected to cost $5.9 million. Eagle is applying for local, regional, state and federal grants, as well as grants from private foundations to help pay for it.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.