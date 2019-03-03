Eagle Climbing + Fitness building strength in the community

It's been just over four months since opening day but the brand new Eagle Climbing + Fitness is bustling with activity and things aren't slowing down.

The 10,500 square foot facility has 8,500 square feet dedicated to climbing with the remaining areas dedicated to yoga and fitness. Larry Moore, the managing owner of Eagle Climbing + Fitness, has been a climbing coach in the valley for 16 years and was able to take his experience and create the best possible training facility with the modern technology that's available now.

"We have customizable training areas with one-of-a-kind adjustable training devices where you can change the angle of the wall from 15 to 45 degrees,” Moore said. There's also an area for the littlest climbers and they welcome more mature climbers.

"We have a group called the Golden Eagles Club, which is for those 50 years and older," Moore said.

Beyond climbing, the fitness studio is stocked with functional fitness equipment, including Peloton bikes, treadmills, free weights, kettlebells, TRX, Bosu balls, medicine balls and a Freemotion cable machine.

Yoga Off Broadway is offering a variety of athlete based and restorative yoga classes as well.

"We have a range of fitness classes offered throughout the day, and are working on some exciting plans to expand our fitness offerings," Moore said.

As a coach, Moore is excited to be able to host events at the venue. The facility has hosted three competitions already, one USA Climbing Bouldering event and two High School competitions, including the Western Slope Regional Championships.

"We’ve had team members and athletes who train at our facility advance to the USA Youth National Championships, the Canadian Youth National Championships and the High School State Championships," Moore said.

The competitions have been well attended, with 80 to 110 competitors at each event.

"We are really enjoying watching our community grow. We are continually making adjustments, based on customer feedback, to better serve our members and guests," Moore said. "We are truly fulfilling our motto of 'building strength in our community.'"