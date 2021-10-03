Eagle council candidate Geoff Grimmer in his own words

Geoff Grimmer

Courtesy photo

Name: Geoff Grimmer

Occupation: Executive Director, Zealous Schools

Neighborhood: Eagle Ranch

Length of residence in Eagle: 13 Years

Have you served on any other boards or commissions, in Eagle or otherwise? I currently serve on the Eagle Town Council (since March 2021) and also served as an appointee to the Eagle Town Council in 2015-2016. I served on the Police Advisory Council (Town of Eagle) from 2016-2021.

Why do you want this job? I believe most of us put our energy into areas of the community where we can make the most impact. For me that has been schools and education over the last 20 years. Running for Town Council is an opportunity to leverage positive changes for my neighbors, friends and the town at-large. I’m excited to develop solutions that help real people, that enhance our collective quality of life.

What has the current Eagle Town Council done well? What could it have done better? The current council has created a high-functioning administrative process between staff and council. They have crushed a ton of important work in the last 24 months and I believe much of this is due to excellent communication between the vision (the board) and the execution (the staff). I do think the board has room to develop ideas/action around affordable housing. We have done very little to pursue solutions for people and I am excited to see what other towns are doing to address this challenge and then setting into motion a strong plan that supports working families in Eagle.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next four years? First, transitioning Eagle towards “beneficial electrification” is a big deal that will leave future generations in an optimal position for long-term quality of life improvements. This means net-zero buildings, electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps, solar and storage — designed from the start of development rather than retrofitting. Second, I would like to see us add 200-300 units of deed-restricted housing for purchase in the next four years so young families can begin to build equity here in Eagle. Third, connecting the downtown core to the Eagle River has always been a big initiative and I hope the great work along Grand Avenue in the next few years will inspire some forward progress in forging this connection.

What are your thoughts on the town’s plan for the East Eagle Sub Area? How should the town prioritize land use to attract the kinds of developments that will best support the broader Eagle community in the years to come?

I think the best way forward is a mix of residential, commercial and industrial zoning. The specifics of this discussion should be driven by a market analysis, depending on the timing of the projects. Rather than guess at what is best, we should gather more information about what will best serve the town’s long-term interests. It would be a great fit to host “Outdoor Economy” businesses in East Eagle, especially local businesses.

How should the town of Eagle work towards achieving its recently adopted goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030?

The key to this work and most initiatives of the town is to have a strong central plan with clear goals and staff ownership. The recent 7-0 vote in support of net-zero 2030 goals is a clear message from the board. We will need to inspire and mobilize a broad range of participants in this effort, from the big players like Holy Cross Energy to the niche innovators like business owners, schools, nonprofits, and senior citizens. This multi-year effort will be aided by maintaining a strong sense of community pride, finding joy in the process, and trust that the satisfaction of achieving this goal will outweigh all the hard work that it will take to achieve. Being one of the first mountain towns in the west to achieve this target will open up many leadership opportunities for both the public and private side of our town leaders.