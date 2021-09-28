Eagle council candidate Jamie Woodworth Foral in her own words

Jamie Woodworth Foral.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the nine candidates running for four seats on the Eagle Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Jamie Woodworth Foral

Occupation: Banking; Human Design Reader

Neighborhood: West Eagle

Length of residence in Eagle: Born and raised. With the exception of college and a handful of years spent in Gypsum, I’ve always lived in Eagle.

Have you served on any other boards or commissions, in Eagle or otherwise? No

Why do you want this job? Put simply — because I love our town. I am confident that I can serve in a way that will be beneficial to the town, its staff, and our larger community.

What has the current Eagle Town Council done well? What could it have done better?

I believe that the current council has successfully navigated some contentious issues and large projects over the past several years. They’ve demonstrated a good balance of weighing citizen concern, housing needs, and developer goals. Communication with the community has also improved.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years? The council has previously established many goals for the town, and I view the role of a future council member as one that drives current short- and long-term initiatives forward. I’m supportive of looking for ways to gain efficiencies, being budget conscious, questioning the status quo, and being part of a solution-oriented team.

What are your thoughts on the town’s plan for the East Eagle Sub Area? How should the town prioritize land use to attract the kinds of developments that will best support the broader Eagle community in the years to come? I find the EESA plan to be well thought out, comprehensive, and realistic. It fits the town’s growth model. The long-term implementation approach allows for periodic reviews to re-assess the project and ensure that it will meet the evolving needs of the town, its businesses and its citizens.

How should the town of Eagle work towards achieving its recently adopted goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030?

I believe that identifying and pursuing low hanging fruit is our best bet in achieving our emissions goals. Searching for and implementing simple, cost effective solutions will leave the town well poised to meet its goals.