Eagle council candidate Judson Haims in his own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the nine candidates running for four seats on the Eagle Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Judson Haims

Occupation: Owner of Visiting Angels Home Care

Neighborhood: The Terrace

Length of residence in Eagle: I have been in the valley for almost 31 years and have raised my family in the Terrace since 2007.

Have you served on any other boards or commissions, in Eagle or otherwise? I sat on the board and helped establish Eagle Valley Senior Life, now called Caregiver Connections. This organization has been integral to supporting our aging community with resources and respite. As well, I have participated in an advisory council position with one of the valley’s highly esteemed educational and inspiring organizations, the Vail Symposium. The Vail Symposium is dear to my heart and I hope to contribute and participate more — of course when I am not participating with the Town Council.

Why do you want this job? Our mountain town is incredibly special and unique. With so many people moving to our town and taking advantage of all we have to offer, growth needs to be managed. For the many who grew up here and those that have chosen to call Eagle home, we must find ways to balance growth and maintain our small town feel.

What has the current Eagle Town Council done well? What could it have done better? The town of Eagle listened to the community members desires and led the way to the development of a great water park. The park has become a safe and fabulous place for our community to gather and recreate. They have also done a great job of sustaining our community during the pandemic. As for what the council could have done better, I can’t rightfully say. As I was not involved in their discussions and challenges, I can’t criticize. Our town staff has great integrity and I believe they will evolve and learn.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years? I’d like to see the redevelopment of Grand Avenue occur. Grand avenue is the unrealized crown jewel of the town of Eagle. It is a gateway for our community and visitors alike. We need local businesses to help promote the character and small town feel of our small town(s). Additionally, we should support the Downtown Development Authority in its efforts to promote existing businesses and entice new opportunities and economies.

What are your thoughts on the town’s plan for the East Eagle Sub Area? How should the town prioritize land use to attract the kinds of developments that will best support the broader Eagle community in the years to come? This is a somewhat complicated issue. On one hand it is important that the town support local business, and promote tax revenue. This allows for trail development/sustainability, the water park, general redevelopment, economic sustainability. On the other hand, the town needs to be mindful of the need for housing that is in reach with local wages. Within the town boundaries, there are few other opportunities to develop commercially. We have bright minds within our community and I’m sure we will find a balance.

How should the town of Eagle work towards achieving its recently adopted goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030? I believe that our actions have climate impacts and greenhouse gas repercussions. Conversations that are taking place between the town, Holy Cross, and Black Hills Energy will hopefully be fruitful. As a personal choice, I have installed LEDs in my home and solar. For the town and the community at large, I believe we need to be mindful of the costs and benefits associated with projects that spend taxpayer moneys.