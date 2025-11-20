Eagle County 4-H open enrollment underway

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Raising livestock for 4-H is more than just cattle, sheep and rabbits. It can also include ostriches.

Vail Daily archive

The Eagle County 4-H program is accepting new and returning members for the upcoming 4-H year. Youth ages 5–18 are invited to join and explore hands-on learning opportunities in areas such as animal science, STEM, gardening, cooking, leadership and more.

4-H helps youth develop life skills, confidence and responsibility while having fun with friends and mentors. Families can choose from a variety of local clubs and projects to match their interests. From cake decorating to clothing construction, and poultry to cattle, there are 4-H projects for every interest.

Enrollment is open now through Jan. 31, 2026, at 4honline.com . To learn more about 4-H and how to join, visit the Eagle County 4-H website or contact the CSU Extension Office at 970-328-8630.