Eagle County adds employee housing with Gypsum unit

Eagle County recently purchased a three-bedroom townhome in Gypsum to house drivers in the valley for the winter season.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently expanded the housing options for the county’s workforce.

The commissioners agreed to purchase for $515,000 a three-bedroom, three-bath unit in Gypsum’s Quail Run townhomes. It will be used as housing for employees of ECO Transit, the county’s bus system.

The purchase price was $515,000, and the unit will be used as housing for up to three ECO Transit employees.

“It’s three potential housing units for potential bus operators. It’s a big deal.” ECO Transit Director Tanya Allen said.

The recent purchase is the second Quail Run unit purchased for use by ECO employees.

The Quail Run townhomes are near ECO’s headquarters near the sports fields in Gypsum. That walkability — to both work and the town’s grocery store — is important, since Allen said potential drivers don’t always have cars of their own.

Allen said money for the purchases came from ECO Transit revenue reserves. Those reserves exist, in part, due to the agency’s inability to hire drivers. The money was originally budgeted for operations. Those operations included launching a pilot program for circulator service between Eagle and Gypsum. That pilot program has been delayed, largely due to a lack of drivers, Allen said.

Allen said ECO Transit is about 10 people short of its targeted number of winter-season drivers. That shortage comes as the county comes into the heart of its winter hiring season.

Part of the pitch

Housing is an essential part of a pitch to potential employees.

“We’re at a point where we need to get creative,” Allen said. “Housing is one of the most powerful recruitment tools, especially for seasonal (drivers).”

To help find that housing, Allen and Kim Bell Williams, director of the Eagle County Housing Department, have each other on speed dial, and talk frequently.

Bell Williams keeps in frequent contact with other county department directors as the county expands its inventory of housing meant for organization employees.

Bell Williams said the county has master leases at the Two10 at Castle Peak apartments in Eagle, as well as the Lake Creek Village and 6 West apartments in Edwards.

At 6 West, the county has deed restrictions on 13 units, meaning county employees get the first crack at openings. That complex is full right now, but the county isn’t using all the deed restrictions it purchased on the project.

In addition, the county has purchased a duplex in west Eagle intended for use as a rental for county employees. The Eagle County Regional Airport is also evaluating the home at the west end of that property. That home was long used by the Bright Future Foundation as housing for domestic abuse survivors. That home has since been replaced by a larger facility near Gypsum’s grocery store.

A long, long list

Those moves are helpful, but the fact is there’s still a long, long waiting list at the Valley Home Store, the county’s housing clearinghouse. Bell Williams said more than 800 people are on the waiting lists for for-sale homes. The Home Store just listed a duplex at Miller Ranch, and there are 40 people participating in the lottery for the right to buy the home.

Any home purchased by the county, whether a rental or a for-sale unit, is immediately deed-restricted, meaning it must be used by people who work in the county.

That can result in some significant savings.

For instance, if the county purchases a home for $850,000, the current maximum, it will be re-sold for 85% of that price, or $722,500.

The trade-off is that the home’s appreciation is capped. The current restriction — one of a couple currently in place — is tied to local wages. Appreciation is capped at no more than 3% per year.

Allen said this fall’s ballot question to create a regional transit authority, if passed, could eventually provide some help for more workforce housing.

Allen noted the ballot question includes putting part of the proposed 0.5% sales tax into “transit infrastructure,” which includes housing. More buses will need more drivers, and Allen said “We need to make sure the area’s prepared.”