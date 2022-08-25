Eagle County adds new features to Freedom Park playground design

A new tower feature has been added to the plans for the Freedom Park Playground in response to pubic feedback.

Courtesy photo

Two additional structures have been added to the Freedom Park Playground renovation design in response to requests from a recent public comment survey.

Eagle County first announced the half-million dollar overhaul of the playground in July, explaining that the 16-year-old wooden structures were decaying and posing a safety hazard to users. The new design would replace the old structures with more weather-resistant materials and include new features, as well as increased ADA accessibility.

The announcement provoked complaints from the Edwards community that public opinion had not been sought out in the design process of the new playground. The project began back in 2019, but was halted due to the pandemic. County commissioners said that the primary goal of the project was to address safety concerns at the playground, which led to the decision to approve a design without public input to expedite the process.

“We were planning a public process, and then we got sidelined by COVID, and the playground is deteriorating so we need to repair it for safety reasons,” Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said. “There was an urgency of getting it done right now, so we picked up and started, and we fully acknowledge that that was a mistake, so we opened up the public process.”

An online public survey was opened for two weeks at the beginning of August, resulting in 170 public comments.

The most common public request was for shade structures. This is believed to have resulted from confusion about the design mockups, which show the trees and rocks that currently encircle the playground removed.

In actuality, these existing landscape elements are not being removed from the site, and county staff said that they should provide adequate shade for the area. The idea of putting an additional shade structure for the young children’s play area was proposed, but is not being included in this first phase of development.

The other priorities identified by the survey were climbing structures, a tower or treehouse structure, and additional slides. In order to accommodate these requests, a new feature has been added to the original design that includes two tower structures, two slides as well as bars and tubes to climb on. A bouldering wall for older children is also being added.

The new structures will add around $108,000 to the original cost, bringing the total price to $608,000.

The new playground at Freedom Park in Edwards is going to be replaced before the winter season.

Courtesy photo

The Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the changes and hear additional public input.

Parents in attendance expressed gratitude for the updates but advocated for a broader vision for the playground, which they said has become a central feature of the community. Requests for a potential expansion of the playground’s footprint, as well as more features that allow parents to engage with their children, were voiced in the meeting, echoing similar requests from residents to extend the design process.

Jill Ryan, a former Eagle County commissioner, said that the county is missing an opportunity to not just update but enhance the space to be a great asset for the community.

“When you make an investment in a playground, it’s for 15, 20 years,” Ryan said. “It’s a long-term prospect, so we really want to get it right and want the county to understand how the playground is used and what makes it so popular. I think they’re going to end up with disappointed residents if they proceed without listening to what people want.”

Having added the new features in response to the public survey, the commissioners have now closed the design process to further public input and said they do not support altering or otherwise expanding the scope of the project.

There is also the issue of Edwards, as an unincorporated area of Eagle County, not being able to apply the resources that a municipality might to the project. McQueeney said that the resource limitation and time-sensitive safety demands make an expansion of the project untenable at this time.

“I think we would be having a different conversation with Mountain Recreation if the ballot question had passed,” McQueeney said. “We would have a different way of thinking about this playground, for Mountain Rec to take on a leadership role in growing this. There is an area of unincorporated Eagle County that a community has grown up around, but we don’t have the ability to provide municipal-level services.”

For now, the Freedom Park Playground will proceed as planned, with hopes to complete the majority of construction before the winter season.

“This looks, to me, like a really good safety fix,” said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “It provides more than is there, and I don’t think there’s anything that says we can’t look at other things in the future.”