Eagle County airport adds new ride-share service

Passengers at the Eagle County Regional Airport next winter will have the option of using the Turo ride-sharing service.

People using the Eagle County Regional Airport will have another transportation option next ski season.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners this week approved a contract with Turo, a ride-sharing service in which owners rent out their vehicles to clients. The agreement calls for Turo owners to pay 6% of their gross income to the airport.

Want a ride? Here's how you can get a ride to and from the Eagle County Regional Airport: Ride-sharing services including Uber and Lyft. Turo will be available next winter.

Eagle County Aviation Director David Reid in an email wrote that Turo will be required to self-report its operations at the airport. The same requirement is imposed on Lyft and Uber.

Those ride-sharing services tried for several years to provide service to the airport, but an agreement wasn’t in place until the 2021-2022 winter flight season.

Reid wrote that before the agreement with those services, drivers were prevented from picking up passengers but could drop off riders.

While Uber and Lyft feature drivers using their own cars, Turo offers clients a chance to rent cars including standard vehicles, four-wheel-drive, luxury and classic cars. With the exception of classic and speciality vehicles, renters’ cars must be less than 12 years old and with fewer than 130,000 miles on the odometer.