Eagle County airport announces winter flights from Austin, Texas

A total of 78 flights and 5,460 seats are scheduled for the Eagle County airport's new winter route from Austin, Texas.

Eagle County Regional Airport/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Regional Airport will begin offering American Airlines flights to and from Austin, Texas, starting on Dec. 15.

The flights will be offered to EGE-Austin on a 70-seat CRJ-700 aircraft.



“Thanks to our partners at American Airlines, we are excited to announce new, non-stop service this winter to Austin,” said David Reid, the airport’s director of aviation, in a news release. “At a time when operational challenges have led some airlines to cut back service, it’s great to see this confidence in our market. We really think this will be a great new route for locals and visitors this winter.”



A total of 78 flights and 5,460 seats are scheduled for this route as follows:

Daily from Dec. 15 through Jan. 9

Saturday-only from Jan. 14 through Feb. 11

Daily from Feb. 16 through April 3

“American is excited to connect Eagle County Regional Airport with Austin this winter, offering up to 10 daily flights from EGE,” said Philippe Puech, American’s director of short-haul network planning. “This new route complements our existing winter service connecting EGE to Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Phoenix. We’re eager to offer customers more ways to experience all that Eagle County has to offer and provide local residents with additional access to American Airlines’ global network.”



Tickets are on sale now at AA.com .