Eagle County airport gets $3.3M in federal assistance

The Eagle County Regional Airport has received $3.3 million in federal assistance.

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents part of Eagle County in the U.S. House of Representatives, has announced that $3.3 million has been secured through the CARES Act for the Eagle County Regional Airport.

“Our local airports have experienced extreme economic hardship from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as the aviation sector grapples with the most steep and sustained air travel decline in history,” Neguse said. “I am proud that we were able to secure over $3 million to provide stability and support for the Eagle County Regional Airport to ensure that they are able to continue to serve our local communities long after this public health emergency has passed.”

The CARES Act authorized $10 billion in federal assistance to help publicly-owned, commercial airports address the COVID-19 crisis. These funds will help airport operators meet ongoing needs and manage current construction projects as operating expenses increase and revenues plummet. The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Colorado has so far received funding dollars allocated under the CARES Act for community health centers, hospitals, community development and emergency solution grants and education stabilization.