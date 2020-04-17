Eagle County airport gets $3.3M in federal assistance
Funding is part of the federal CARES Act for relief from economic effects of COVID-19
Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents part of Eagle County in the U.S. House of Representatives, has announced that $3.3 million has been secured through the CARES Act for the Eagle County Regional Airport.
“Our local airports have experienced extreme economic hardship from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as the aviation sector grapples with the most steep and sustained air travel decline in history,” Neguse said. “I am proud that we were able to secure over $3 million to provide stability and support for the Eagle County Regional Airport to ensure that they are able to continue to serve our local communities long after this public health emergency has passed.”
The CARES Act authorized $10 billion in federal assistance to help publicly-owned, commercial airports address the COVID-19 crisis. These funds will help airport operators meet ongoing needs and manage current construction projects as operating expenses increase and revenues plummet. The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Colorado has so far received funding dollars allocated under the CARES Act for community health centers, hospitals, community development and emergency solution grants and education stabilization.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Vail, Eagle County officials are starting to look at reopening plans
The Vail Valley’s economy came to a near-shutdown in a matter of days due to the COVID-19 virus. It’s going to take a while to rev up the economic engine when it’s safe to go out again.