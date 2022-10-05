Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program

The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program, which allows passengers to buy carbon offsets. Money generated through the local program will go to local sustainability programs.

The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program . The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.

“The Good Traveler program supports a number of innovative projects across the country, and we are extremely excited that the carbon offsets paid by Eagle County Regional Airport passengers will be used locally by our hometown recipient, Walking Mountains Science Center,” said David Reid, the county’s director of aviation. “As we continue to look for ways to make our airport more sustainable, we now have an easy way for passengers to minimize their carbon impact from air travel. We are proud to add our name to the growing list of sustainable partners in The Good Traveler program.”

The program’s partners include nearly 20 of the busiest and most climate-smart airports in the world and one major domestic airline. To date, the Good Traveler program has offset over 110,000 metric tons of carbon, the equivalent of neutralizing over 679 million passenger flight miles, and has included high-profile events such as offsetting travel for the 71,000 fans attending Super Bowl LIII, a first for major sporting events.

The recipient of local airport offsets is Walking Mountains’ sustainability programs, which act to achieve local climate action goals and improve the social, economic and environmental resilience of the Eagle County community. The programs serve as a resource and education hub across key focus areas: climate change, energy and buildings, sustainable business, sustainable destinations, and waste reduction and diversion.

