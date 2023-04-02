Eagle County among several areas set to see prescribed fires on federal land this spring

Fire danger is low in most of the region, so prescribed burns are planned over the next several weeks.

Nate Peterson/archive photo

Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are closely monitoring conditions as they plan several prescribed fires on federal lands in Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties in the coming weeks.

Prescribed fires are carefully planned to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which helps lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulates new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife.

“We closely monitor weather and fuels prior to burning, and we will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn,” said Lathan Johnson, assistant fire management officer. “We are also watching weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to nearby communities.”

Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads. Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.

The prescribed fires in Eagle County are:

Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire, Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District, five miles north of Edwards, up to 2,000 acres.

Cottonwood Creek Prescribed Fire, BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office: four miles north of Eagle, up to 460 acres

Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the state of Colorado for each planned burn. For more information, call Johnson, 970-257-4819. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, go to: Colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .