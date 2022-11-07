Eagle County and CMC hold groundbreaking ceremony at new affordable housing site

Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county's chief finance officer break ground on Monday morning.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county’s chief finance officer dug golden shovels into the dirt next to the CMC Edwards campus on Monday morning to symbolically break ground on the new 72-unit affordable housing complex being built there this year.

The complex will consist of two buildings, identical in design. One will house CMC students and employees and the other will house Eagle County employees.

“This partnership represents the best of what workforce housing can be,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney at the ceremony. “Residents will have convenient access to public transportation, child care, recreation, schools, entertainment, retail and restaurants … when we come together with ingenuity and tenacity, we can tackle our toughest issues.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in front of a construction project that is already very much underway, having begun earlier this summer around July 11. Sean Nesbitt, the director of facilities for CMC, said that they plan to work throughout the winter, with one month allotted for severe weather interruptions.

The CMC building is scheduled to be move-in ready on Aug. 1, just prior to the 2023 fall semester, and the Eagle County building will be completed a few months later, around mid-October 2023. Incoming students and faculty at CMC will have the option to apply for the new units starting next spring.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The 36-unit building, which features two-bedroom and studio units, is concurrently going up at the CMC campuses in Steamboat, Breckenridge and Glenwood Springs, creating a streamlined process for construction across the college’s locations.

Chris Romer, a member of the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees, reemphasized how central housing is to attracting both students and employees to the valley, and commended Eagle County for taking a leadership role in pursuing creative partnerships and new approaches to affordable housing.

“Ninety-six percent of our citizens in Eagle County recognize housing as a significant barrier to our community’s sustainability and our community’s growth,” Romer said at the ceremony. “When community goals and college goals and private sector goals all align to be able to do something meaningful, do something quickly and do something with intentionality we have the great outcome that we’re seeing behind us here.”