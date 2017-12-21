Eagle County approves 21-unit sanitation district employee housing project in Edwards

EDWARDS — Eagle River Water & Sanitation District wants to provide additional housing options for its employees, and this week Eagle County signed off on a plan to do just that.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has proposed construction of the 21-unit Stillwater workforce housing project — 13 two-bedroom townhomes, six one-bedroom stacked flats and two three-bedroom duplex buildings — for its own employees on property located on the western side of Edwards. The property is currently four separate parcels, which will be combined into the Stillwater Planned Unit Development.

In their review of the proposal, Eagle County staff noted the proposed Stillwater project area is located in an area which, in recent past, was mostly composed of mixed-use development but has developed into an area of higher densities and more diverse uses, including Fox Hollow (Habitat for Humanity housing), Edwards Design & Craft Center, 6 West and two large churches.

But before the development can proceed, a major extension of existing wastewater collection and water distribution systems along U.S. Highway 6 in west Edwards is required. That means a county 1041 permit must be issued for the development.

Clear for permit

During the public hearing held this week, county staff made the rare finding that the project presented no concerns for any of the 32 separate criteria called out in the 1041 regulations. The county did, however, stress the importance of some stream setback issues.

As part of the conditional approval for the plan, the county stated that no grading or vegetation removal can occur near the river at the site and only limited uses such as fire pits, picnic tables and a barbecue area can be located in the vicinity of the Eagle River. Additionally, the county recommended a riparian enhancement plan for the property.

County staff and the Eagle County Planning Commission both recommended approval of the plan. The county commissioners also gave unanimous approval for the combined sketch plan/preliminary plan and 1041 permit.

"Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has agreed to make significant improvements to the riverbank and toward river health," noted Eagle County Communications Director Kris Widlak. "Their riparian enhancement plan will be due when they come in for a final plat."