Eagle County approves 36-unit affordable housing project with Colorado Mountain College

An artist rendering of one of the two planned attainable housing buildings at the CMC campus in Edwards.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s latest affordable housing initiative Tuesday, signing off on a lease agreement with Colorado Mountain College and $11.5 million in funding to construct a 36-unit building on the CMC Vail Valley campus in Edwards.

The new building will be occupied by a mix of Eagle County government employees, CMC students and staff members, and eligible individuals who live and work full-time in Eagle County. The 23,103-square-foot space will consist of 12 two-bed and one-bath units, 24 studio apartments and three laundry rooms.

Plans for the building were approved in record time thanks to an efficient partnership model with Colorado Mountain College, which had already approved the construction of 36 apartments on its Edwards campus. This project is part of a $45 million housing initiative, approved in 2021, that will add 144 total units to CMC campuses in Edwards, Breckenridge, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs.

CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said that she sees reinvesting in student housing as a form of financial aid, and a critical pillar for supporting the institution’s mission.

“It’s just another chapter of how we’re the most accessible institution that we possibly can be in these communities, and the biggest barrier right now is housing,” Hauser said. “Our students are the workforce, and vice-versa. To give them a leg up in these communities, and hopefully give them a sustainable way to stay in these communities and not come and leave, is certainly an important strategy for us.”

The CMC building, which began construction this Monday, is reserved for occupation by the college’s students and staff members. With all of the designs, permits and contractors ready to go, Eagle County saw an opportunity to duplicate the building, doubling the housing capacity to 72 units (96 beds) and expanding usage to Eagle County government employees and eligible residents.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

The second building will be exactly the same as the first, but will be owned and funded by the Eagle County Housing District Authority on land leased from CMC. The $11.5 million in funding is derived primarily from the proceeds of the county’s sale of the Lake Creek Village apartments in 2021. Ownership of the building will revert to CMC after 30 years, and the college has the opportunity to purchase it back from the county at an earlier date if desired.

Marc Brennan, the vice president and campus dean of the CMC campus at Vail Valley, said that he and the staff are eagerly looking forward to the additional development on campus.

“Eagle County’s investment in additional housing at our campus will be transformational for our students, the community and the workforce — which are all one in the same,” Brennan said. “With expanded housing opportunities right here in the heart of Eagle County, we will be able to supply local employers with more graduates than we ever dreamed possible.”

With all of the necessary resources, labor and permits in place, the county is able to pursue an expedited construction process, with plans to break ground on the new housing unit on Aug. 31 of this year and open occupancy as early as Oct. 2023. All told, the building will go from idea to reality in just 18 months.

“Difficult problems require innovative solutions,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “Addressing housing affordability and availability is one of the most formidable challenges in Eagle County. The collaboration between CMC and the county brings together two visionary organizations that together are producing a synergistic result that will benefit our community for years to come.”

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney highlighted how developments and partnerships like this are an example of the county’s new and invigorated approach to addressing the housing crisis.

“What I can see is this shift towards we’re going to collaborate, we’re going to be innovative, we’re going to do things quickly, and I’m just so impressed by the whole community getting behind this and getting this done,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney.

Eagle County is the first to approve and undertake this housing partnership with CMC, but it is a model that can be replicated at the three other campus locations. Hauser credited both the county and the CMC Board of Trustees with taking immediate action on the opportunity, and meeting the needs of local students and residents head-on.

“I don’t know in the history of the world if two governments have come together to accomplish something so quickly and to recognize and respond to a need so urgently,” Hauser said. “This partnership is truly a win-win-win for the college, the county and the local workforce.”