Eagle County approves variances for roads within ranch up Sweetwater Road

The owners of Hell's Gate ranch up Sweetwater have received variances from county road standards. That will allow the 885-acre property to be divided into 22 homesites.

Eagle County/courtesy photo

A large ranch up Sweetwater Road can proceed with development, thanks to road requirements variances granted by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

What’s proposed? Location: Up Sweetwater Road

Parcel size: 885 acres

Number of homesites: 22

Water: Private wells

Access: Sweetwater Road

The owners of Hell’s Gate Ranch, an 885-acre parcel, asked for variances from the county’s road improvement requirements. The property owners want to put 22 homes on the property. That’s allowed under state law, which allows approval of parcels of 35 acres or more without zoning approval. The state law does allow county oversight of roads and access to main roads.

Julie Pranger of the county engineering department told the commissioners that the request for a variance meets the definition of “hardship” by meeting the county’s road standards.

According to the county’s land-use regulations, variances can be granted if adhering to the regulations would “result in peculiar and exceptional practical difficulties.

The ranch has slopes of 30% or greater, and there are a number of landslide areas on the property. Those conditions would result in building retaining walls between 30 and 60 feet high in places. Those walls would be visible to surrounding properties.

The regulations also call for protecting ridgelines.

Pranger told the commissioners that without the variances in the internal road system, the property owner would be limited to building just three homes on the parcel.

The variances also account for not building a road system with two egresses to Sweetwater Road. There’s a public road across private property that could provide that access. But that road, which runs in part across a neighboring parcel, would also be difficult to improve.

Other variances include allowing tighter hairpins for the road as it climbs from the valley floor.

Because of the limited access, especially to the ridgeline, Pranger said those property owners may be told to shelter in place in the event of a wildfire.

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry thanked the wildfire teams at the county and the Gypsum Fire Protection District. The ranch is in that district. Chandler-Henry noted that the plan identifies several small ponds that can be used in case of a wildfire, adding that she presumes county and fire district wildfire specialists will help homeowners create defensible space around their property.

In discussing the request, Commissioner Matt Scherr noted that part of the hardship request is the county’s desire to limit “really intrusive” road cuts and retaining walls.

Chandler-Henry noted that the variances could help preserve the landscape.

“I don’t think any of us wants to see the impacts to the environment” of fully compliant roads, Scherr said.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney wanted to ensure that the list of regulations proposed for granting the variances is specific about the number of units allowed. The resolution allows only a total of 30 homes and accessory units.

With that adjustment, the board voted 3-0 to approve the variances.