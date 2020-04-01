Eagle County Assessor waiving personal property declaration penalties
The Eagle County Assessor’s Office is working with the Colorado Division of Property Taxation to postpone the upcoming personal property reporting deadline. Because most Colorado businesses are not operating or have limited staff and resources due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, late filing penalties and fees will be waived for the April 15 filing of Personal Property Declarations.
A proposal to change filing dates and Notices of Value has been sent to Governor Jared Polis for an executive order. Once the order has been signed, the county will communicate the new
official dates.
In the meantime, for residents who are able to complete the Declaration but need assistance, the Assessor’s Office is available at 970-328-8640 or at assessor@eaglecounty.us. Filing Electronic Personal Property Declarations is strongly encouraged. Personal Property Declaration filings can be emailed to assessorpersonalproperty@eaglecounty.us. Filers will receive an automatic confirmation email receipt for their records. Filings may also be faxed to 970-328-8679.
