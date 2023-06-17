Eagle County Assessor’s Office swamped with more than 7,000 appeals of property valuations

Eagle County residents have filed more than 7,000 valuation appeals to the Eagle County Assessor's office over substantial property valuation increases.

The big increase in property values has the folks in the Eagle County Assessor’s Office scrambling.

That scramble is due to more than 7,000 valuation appeals filed by residents. Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin said while a lot of property owners have filed appeals, this year may not match the number seen in 2009 when more than 8,200 appeals were filed.

Chapin said his staff — a staff that’s short on people — looks at every appeal. But to concentrate on those appeals — which ended June 8 and must be resolved fairly quickly — the Assessor’s Office is closed to the public. The exceptions are two Wednesdays, June 21 and 28. The office is expected to reopen to the public on July 5.

Chapin’s office doesn’t set tax rates or bills. That’s up to the more than 70 entities in the county that collect property taxes, ranging from the Eagle County School District to the Gypsum Cemetery District. But Chapin is keeping tabs on legislative measures that attempt to keep tax bills reasonable.

One, Senate Bill 108, has provided a means to allow taxing entities to lower their property tax rates — called mill levies — to keep revenue collections about where they were before the most recent re-valuation. The bill also allows those districts to raise those rates if property values drop. Raising mill levies usually requires voter approval.

Another bill — Senate Bill 303 — created a ballot initiative for this fall, Referendum HH. That resolution has language that requires taxing entities to lower mill levies to lower tax liability.

For now, though, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on June 20 will appoint members of the Eagle County Board of Equalization. That’s the next level of valuation appeals if a property owner’s initial appeal is declined.

Chapin said the commissioners “hire hearing officers versed in property valuations,” and who have backgrounds in property valuation and finance.

Chapin said that given the value increases seen this year, he expects as many as 25% of all appeals to go to that next level.

The increase in valuations has prompted a Beaver Creek property owner to allege that the Assessor’s Office has made a fundamental math mistake in its calculations.

Chapin noted that his office has used the same formulas since 1982. Chapin also asked for a reply from John Zimmerman, head of a firm that specializes in mass reappraisals and statistical analysis.

That 20-page document is filled with tables and graphs explaining the appraisal system.

And, Chapin said, his office is audited every year by a company that audits all 64 counties in the state.

“If we’re incorrect, we’ll be issued a reappraisal order from the state,” he said.

“The math is the math,” Chapin added. “We don’t have a significant error in the model.”