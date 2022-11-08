Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax

Tim Wagenlander and Lewis Gibbs sift through ballots during Election Day Tuesday in Eagle.

Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county.

As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor of the new tax.

This tax would apply to all short-term lodging (defined as under 30 days) including hotels as well as Airbnb rentals.

It is expected to generate $3 million in its first year — 90% of which is earmarked to support local workforce through child care and housing initiatives, with the remaining 10% to go toward marketing local tourism, according to the ballot language.

Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr said that the expected passage of this tax demonstrates the need for workforce solutions.

“It’s always easier to tax someone else than it is ourselves… And it’s not just that people understand the importance of it, but also it is really tied to the fundamental engine of our economy, which is tourism,” Scherr said. “We need to have tourism pay directly for those services that provide the workforce, that in turn provides the service to our guests.”

With workforce challenges extending beyond just housing and child care, Scherr added that the county is doing what it can with the levers it has on a local level, including this new tax.

“Money helps everything. And it’s not just having money, but a dedicated and relatively predictable funding source,” he said. “It’s really important for us to be able to provide predictable funding for services that we can provide to the community.”

Vail issue 2I

In Vail, voters are saying yes as of 9 p.m. to allow the town to retain excess tax revenue from a sales tax approved by voters in November 2021. The town anticipates that it will collect an excess of $800,000 by year-end. If passed, these funds will go toward housing initiatives, developments, programs and related activities inside and outside of the town.

Eagle issues 1E and 1D

Similarly, downvalley in Eagle, the town had two excess tax collections on its ballot. As of 9 p.m., voters are in favor of the first measure, which, if passed, will allow the town to keep excess revenue from its sales tax on cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine to be spent for general government purposes.

At the same time, Eagle voters are also in favor of its second ballot issue, which would allow the town to keep excess revenue from its lodging tax (passed by voters in November 2020). According to the ballot measure, these excess funds would go to both open space and lands as well as general marketing and promotion of the town and its events (with a 50/50 split).