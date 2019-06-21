Eagle County Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 26

Mayors Park in Vail will be one of the valley's many refreshment stops on Colorado Bike to Work Day, set for June 26.

Justin Q. McCarty |

Join riders across Colorado in celebrating June as “Bike Month” by trading your keys for a helmet and biking to work on June 26.

The Climate Action Collaborative, Sole Power, Colorado Department of Transportation, Beaver Creek, ECO Trails and the towns of Vail, Avon, Minturn, Eagle and Gypsum, plus local bike shops and other businesses are supporting this statewide event by rewarding residents who choose to bike or walk to their workplace.



Volunteers will be stationed at rest stops between 7 and 9 a.m. at Mayor’s Park in Vail; at U.S. Highway 24 and Main St. in Minturn; at the Malin Pedestrian Bridge in Dowd Junction; at the U.S. Highway 6 roundabout in Avon; at the Bear Lot in Avon; at The Kind Bikes and Skis in Edwards; at the Eagle Town Hall in Eagle; and at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. Visitors to rest stops will be offered refreshments and free giveaways for making the effort to ride their bike or walk to work.



For more information, contact ECO Trails at 970-328-3523.