Eagle County BMX hosts state race qualifier, includes moving tribute to Kellen Collins

Chuck and Brennen Collins open the race in a moving tribute to our beloved Kellen Collins

Shane Macomber Photography/Courtesy photo

Under blue skies, Eagle County BMX hosted the largest race since its inception this past Sunday, as 287 riders from across Colorado competed in 59 motos at the state qualifier race at the scenic Eagle BMX Race complex. Local food trucks offered refreshment to the hundreds of spectators, parent volunteers, racers and community members who turned out for the once-a-year event.



“BMX is an incredible community of riders and families that come together to support and cheer each other on in so many ways — both on and off the track,” noted Jay Lucas, longtime community member, business owner and Eagle BMX track operator.

“The bond among these kids is second to none, creating an atmosphere of true connection to competitive sport, each other and the pure joy that riding a bike brings. We invite kids and adults alike to come ride with us Mondays in this beautiful setting we call home.”

A moving tribute was held for our beloved Kellen Collins, represented by his family, the entire BMX community and led by his father, Chuck and brother, Brennen, who rode in his honor to the National Anthem. Kellen departed our world too soon, leaving a legacy of laughter, kindness and mentorship to young riders. He will be forever loved, celebrated and missed, living in our hearts forever, and commemorated by Live Like Kellen Collins (LLKC.)

To learn more about Eagle County BMX — including racing, upcoming clinics like the 3-day Burrin Harris on July 11-13 , strider races for the littles and more — visit Eagle County BMX .

If you’re struggling, need support or having thoughts of suicide contact Speak Up Reach Out or, call Colorado Crisis Services, 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

Athletes compete at the Eagle County BMX state qualifier event last weekend. Shane Macomber Photography/Courtesy photo

Sunday’s race was the largest hosted by Eagle County BMX, with 287 riders competing across 59 motos. Shane Macomber Photography/Courtesy photo