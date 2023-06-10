Eagle County cites environmental concerns in effort to beef up inspections of septic systems

Four facts A properly installed septic system shouldn’t have an adverse effect on water quality

Untreated wastewater can affect groundwater quality. A system leaking to the surface is a health hazard to children, pets and wildlife.

In Colorado, 20 of the 64 counties require septic inspections when a property changes hands

Eagle County officials say “transfer of title” programs have been successful elsewhere

Get outside of Eagle County’s population centers, and it’s fairly easy to find potential sources of groundwater contamination.

Many homes outside the population centers use wells for domestic water and septic systems to treat the waste. A properly maintained system can last between 20 and 50 years. A failed system can cost thousands to repair, and contaminate freshwater wells.

Eagle County Public Health has found about 50 failing systems since 2018. Those discoveries are usually made by investigating complaints and investigating development permits.

In a recent report, environmental health specialist Claire Lewandowski told the Eagle County Board of Commissioners that it’s hard to determine just how many septic systems are currently being used.

Eagle County Public Health Director Heath Harmon told the Commissioners the county is working now to compile and digitize information about the location and ownership of those systems,

A number of homes up Lake Creek have those systems, as do homes up Gypsum Creek. The Red Sky neighborhood at Wolcott has homes that use septic systems.

Those systems need routine maintenance, primarily to pump out “solids” — bathroom waste. If that doesn’t happen, the systems can either discharge waste into groundwater. If the waste surfaces, it can create a “direct” hazard to anyone exposed to it.

Public health officials have floated the idea of a regulation that would require inspections whenever a property changes hands. Mortgage companies often require inspections during transactions, but a cash deal is exempt from those requirements.

Lewandowski noted that 20 of Colorado’s 64 counties require those inspections whenever a property is sold. As many as 20% of the inspections in those counties reveal repairs that need to be made before a title is transferred on a piece of property.

Inspections in those counties are conducted by certified inspectors.

Part of the health department’s idea for inspections also includes public engagement from both the private and public sectors.

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry said the education piece of the proposal would be useful, adding she suspects at least some new owners of rural property haven’t before had to deal with septic systems.

“A lot of people don’t even know… until something goes wrong,” Lewandowski said, adding that the inspections are a consumer protection issue.

But according to the report prepared for the commissioners, property owners might be resistant to new regulations due to the real or perceived cost of compliance. But, Lewandowski said, preventing system failures could save money in the long run.

There could also be difficulties related to enforcing inspection requirements and regulations.

If a regulation is enacted, there will be demand for inspectors, Lewandowski said there’s online training available for those interested in that certification.

Commissioner Matt Scherr said he’d like county health officials to pursue a proposal for regulations.