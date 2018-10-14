Eagle County Clerk says Election Day isn’t just one day any longer; ballots mailed Oct. 15

What’s the last day to return my ballot? The county clerk must receive your ballot no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, for it to be counted. Postmarks do not count.

Where can I drop off my ballot or go to vote? You can drop off your ballot at any drop box or polling location in your county. Many drop box locations will open Monday, Oct. 15, and polling locations Monday, Oct. 22. To find a polling location near you, visit your record at govotecolorado.com.

I’m traveling, a student,or temporarily away from Colorado. Can I still vote? Yes. If you are within the United States, you can visit govotecolorado.com and provide the address where you want your ballot mailed. If you are overseas, you can also apply for an overseas ballot. If you haven’t left home yet, you can pick up a mail ballot packet early at your county clerk’s office.

When is the last day to register to vote? In Colorado, you can register to vote through election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. To receive a ballot in the mail, you must register no later than Monday, Oct. 29. After that date, you will need to visit a polling location in your county to register and vote.

I didn’t get my blue book or I have questions about my blue book. Who can I call? The Office of Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly is responsible for compiling and distributing the blue book, which describes the 13 statewide ballot measures and includes information about judges up for retention. For questions about a missing or defective bluebook, contact bluebook.ga@state.co.us . You can view an online version of the bluebook in English and in Spanish.

What’s on my ballot? You can view your sample ballot online by looking up your record on govotecolorado.com, or by clicking on the “view my sample ballot” link at http://www.sos.state.co.us and entering your address.

I’ve looked up my record on govotecolorado.com, and it says I’m inactive. What does that mean? If your record is inactive, it’s because the county clerk sent you mail that was returned as undeliverable by the post office. County clerks only mail ballots to active, registered voters. You can update your record and become active by visiting govotecolorado.com, filling out a paper voter registration form, or visiting any polling location in your county beginning Monday, Oct. 22.

I got a mailing asking me to register to vote, but I thought I was already registered. Many outside groups send these types of mailings before the election, but their information is often out of date. To confirm you are registered, visit govotecolorado.com or contact your county clerk and recorder.

How do I check to make sure I’m registered? If you have a Colorado driver’s license or state ID, you can visit govotecolorado.com and select “Find my registration.” From there, you can update any out-of-date information by clicking on the “change my address” or “change my party affiliation” links. You can also find a polling location in your county or check the status of your mail ballot.

The Colorado Secretary of State has compiled this guide of the most commonly asked election season questions.

EAGLE — For Eagle County Clerk & Recorder Regina O'Brien and her staff, the term Election Day really doesn't apply any longer.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, may be the last day to vote, but casting ballots is no longer a single-day exercise. Instead, Colorado voters are presented with a roughly three-week span to turn in their ballots, and that period begins Monday, Oct. 15, when the mail-in ballots are sent to registered voters.

"Most voters should see their ballots arrive between Wednesday and Friday," O'Brien said.

The county's mailing list includes more than 30,000 ballots. After making their choices, voters can return ballots by mail — at their own expense and the postage cost is 71 cents — or drop them off at the voting centers located at the clerk's offices in Eagle, Avon and El Jebel. At those locations, and at the Basalt Town Office, there are 24-hour drop boxes with video surveillance as a secure, convenient way to drop off ballots.

"But if a voter knows how he or she wants to vote, we encourage them to turn in their ballot early. You don't have to wait until Election Day."Regina O'BrienEagle County Clerk & Recorder

Beginning Monday, Oct. 22, the clerk's offices in Eagle, Avon and El Jebel offices will be voter service and polling centers as noted:

• Monday through Friday, Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An additional voter service and polling center will be operated at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead Village parking structure on the following dates:

• Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting Early

Candidates and campaigns aggressively reach out to voters during election season, as endless television and radio ads and copious candidate mailings demonstrate. They also try to reach voters through direct telephone contact, often to the voters' chagrin. O'Brien noted turning in a ballot early can help address that particular issue.

Through the mail-in ballot process, political parties and candidates won't know how people voted until after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. But they will know who has voted. Once a voter has turned in a ballot, campaigns turn resources to people who haven't yet done so.

"Once you turn in a ballot, you shouldn't receive candidate phone calls. That's an incentive for voting early," O'Brien said.

O'Brien stressed that voters who haven't yet made up their minds regarding candidates and issues have until Tuesday, Nov. 6, to complete their research.

"But if a voter knows how he or she wants to vote, we encourage them to turn in their ballot early. You don't have to wait until Election Day," O'Brien said.

When the bulk of the ballots come in early, Election Day runs smoother and results can be tabulated earlier, O'Brien said. She stressed that while ballots can be turned in early and processed through the clerk's tabulation system, the results themselves cannot be unlocked until polls officially close at 7 p.m. And, like elections of the past, if a voter is in line at a polling center by that 7 p.m. deadline, he or she can still submit a ballot.

What's more, O'Brien added that her office is happy to accommodate another Election Day tradition.

"We are happy to give out 'I Voted' stickers at any time during the election season," she concluded.

For more information about the Eagle County ballot or election procedures, call the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder's Office at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us.