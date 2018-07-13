Eagle County Clerk’s office receives electronic records grant from state board

DENVER — Colorado's county clerks run elections, but they also perform a variety of other duties, including storing all sorts of documents relating to land transactions.

A number of clerks were trying to get the job done with obsolete equipment until the Colorado Legislature came to the rescue. The result is the creation of the Electronic Recording Technology Board, which so far has awarded $900,000 in grants to 15 counties: Alamosa, Archuleta, Bent, Chaffee, Cheyenne, Conejos, Costilla, Eagle, Hinsdale, Lincoln, Mineral, Montrose, Rio Grande and Saguache.

The board's mission is to develop, maintain, improve, replace or preserve land records systems in Colorado. Eagle County Clerk Regina O'Brien and her staff were recently awarded $23,000 to purchase additional software modules intended to enhance electronic record storage.

"We all know how important it is to electronically preserve document images," O'Brien said. "We are very, very excited for this addition."

Counties in Colorado already charge a dollar-per-document fee to file records, but for the majority of counties, the money doesn't begin to cover upgrades and purchases. Besides creating the Electronic Recording Technology Board, the 2016 legislation also authorized clerk and recorders to charge an additional $2-a-document fee for five years to create a pool of money.

Clerks then can apply to the board for grants out of that pool, which already has reached $3.2 million, said Michelle Batey, executive director of the Electronic Recording Technology Board.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State's website at http://www.sos.state.co.us.