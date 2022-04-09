Eagle County closes stationary COVID-19 testing locations

Free home test kits are available at the Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel offices, as well as by mail.

Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

As of April 1, the stationary testing locations in Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle, and Gypsum have been discontinued. Testing demand has dropped off significantly, while cases and hospitalizations are consistently low in Eagle County and the rest of the state. However, community members still have multiple options available for COVID-19 testing.

A mobile testing unit is now operational for Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, and El Jebel through a partnership with Roaring Fork Neurology and MicroGenDx. Locations and appointment information can be found at RFVCovidtest.com .

Eagle County Government continues to offer free home test kits, available at their Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel offices. In addition, these test kits will be available through the MIRA bus in the near future and can be ordered through the mail .

Earlier this month, an additional booster dose was authorized by the FDA and CDC, which are now available for qualifying community members at ECPHE clinics. County Public Health officials and local health care providers continue to emphasize the importance and benefit of vaccination as the best tool to prevent illness and hospitalization.

Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact their health care provider. A list of medical providers currently offering testing is available online .

Medications that help prevent severe disease are available locally and regionally through hospitals and some participating pharmacies. Vail Health offers treatment for COVID-19 and other providers can be found through the Test to Treat program .

To access the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 resources in Eagle County, visit EagleCountyCovid.org .