Eagle County commissioner candidates share goals, disagree on role of government

Ali Longwell

Democratic incumbent Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl shared similar priorities, but different opinions on how to reach them, during Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum in Eagle.

McQueeney and Brandl are contesting the three-member Board of County Commissioners’ one open seat in the Nov. 8 election. The candidates discussed increased affordable housing options, increased access to child care, improved county-wide transportation, and protecting Western Slope water rights.

When asked about the role of government, Brandl advocated for a more limited scope of governance than is currently being used at the county level, pointing to Eagle County’s growing operating budget as evidence of overreach. Instead of funding government programs, Brandl said that private enterprise should be taking the lead on solutions, with the county government acting as a partner and facilitator rather than a managing entity.

McQueeney disagreed with Brandl’s perspective.

​​”I believe the role of county government is about the health, safety and welfare of our residents,” McQueeney said. “When it comes to our role in these really big issues that are affecting our residents, we need to step in when the free market cannot.”

Both candidates identified affordable housing as the most critical issue for voters, and increasing access to affordable homes as the best way to bolster the community against the pains of an inflated economy.

McQueeney said that she was in favor of Proposition 123, a statewide ballot measure that would create a nearly $300 million fund for affordable housing projects, and said that she would make sure that funding made it to projects in Eagle County.

“I believe passing this is a very good first step,” McQueeney said. “It creates a dedicated revenue source that we will ensure over time, if not right away, that Eagle County has its fair share of coming back to us.”

Brandl did not support Proposition 123, arguing that additional funding is not a solution and that the county should focus on partnering with developers and easing the development process.

“We need to get out of the way, we need to loosen regulations, and we need to get developers to the floor, to the board, and let them start doing what they do best”, Brandl said. “They are the experts in this, and bringing the funding in from all of us I don’t believe is the right way to do it.”

Brandl expressed similar thoughts about the upcoming ballot question on the regional transportation authority, saying that there is a clear need for improved regional transport but that he was against implementing a new sales tax to fund the project.

“I believe we can invest in the transit system, that is definitely a need for our community, we can all agree on that … but we need to find the money to fund that right here within our means and our budget constraints without trying to stretch the taxpayer any thinner to get something done,” Brandl said.

McQueeney said that she was in support of a sales tax to fund the RTA, arguing that the county cannot afford the expanded service without it.

“I am fully supportive of that,” McQueeney said. “I do not believe we can sustain $12 million a year to increase transit to the level that we need to, which this ballot question would.”

When asked about the county’s finances, Brandl said that he believed the county was “spending taxpayer money with minimal transparency,” a claim that McQueeney rebuked, saying that she believed the budget to be “incredibly transparent” and that the county was well-poised to weather a potential economic downturn.

“The best thing about our budget is that our priorities are reflected in the budget,” McQueeney said. “We have incredibly good county reserves, we have excess fund balance and we have the ability to shift within funds if we need to, if we see that sales tax or property tax revenue is not projected as it is.”

Brandl said that although the county is in good financial shape, he felt that it could operate on a smaller budget and still have the ability to withstand an economic downturn.

“Reflecting back to what it was six years ago, there’s definitely enough money to operate the county where it was … it would take some trimming of the fat, I believe that it would take smart business decisions, and it would take finding efficiencies within the county in order to make it happen,” Brandl said.

Both candidates said that increasing access to child care is a top priority and necessary for attracting and retaining working populations. McQueeney said that child care, like affordable housing, is an area where the free market has not created a solution, so it is the government’s role to step in and help fill that service gap. Brandl advocated for partnering with churches to use as child care centers.

During closing statements, McQueeney highlighted her years of experience in the role of county commissioner and appealed to voters to keep the momentum of the current board moving forward.

“I’m running for reelection because I’m proud of the work we’ve done and what we’ve been able to accomplish together and to see through the initiatives that we have started,” McQueeney said. “A vote for me is a vote for experience, for problem-solving, for results, and so I very respectfully ask you to vote Jeanne McQueeney in November.”

Brandl ended with an emphasis on fiscal responsibility, promising to bring greater efficiency and transparency to county operations.

“There’s a lot of money out there folks that can be readjusted and reshifted around in order to meet the needs of the community,” Brandl said. “I think that child care funding is definitely needed, but I think that we need to know how it’s done, where the money goes and where it comes from, and those are things that I will focus on as your next elected official.”

To watch the forum, visit the Vail Daily Facebook page .