Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney recovering after a bicycle crash in Spain

Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney hopes to return to work in a few weeks after a bike accident in Spain.

Vail Daily archive

Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney and her husband, Henry, are recovering at home from injuries they sustained in a bicycle crash in Spain.

Henry said he and Jeanne had trained for a year to ride Le Loop, a tour that essentially pre-runs the route of the Tour de France. Henry McQueeney said he and Jeanne were part of a group set to ride the entire 2,100-mile race route. It’s a lot of riding — about 100 miles every day — and a lot of riding through mountains.

“We were probably in better shape than we’d been in a long time,” Henry said.

About 6 miles into the ride’s first day, Jeanne’s front tire blew, sending her over the handlebars of her bike. She sustained injuries including broken bones and a concussion. Henry went down, too. He wasn’t as seriously injured, but sustained a concussion and broken rib.

The McQueeney’s made it back home soon after the crash short-circuited their long-planned vacation. Their first stop was getting Jeanne checked out at Vail Health, where doctors found a broken bone or two missed by the doctors in Spain.

Henry, a former middle school coach, said he and Jeanne have also learned “a lot more” about concussions.

“I thought I knew a lot,” he said, “But in personal experience, then you learn a lot more.”

For now, the McQueeneys are keeping the shades drawn, staying away from screens and generally taking it easy.

There’s nothing good about this experience. But, Henry said, the crash did happen on the first day of a scheduled vacation, so that gives Jeanne some time to recuperate.

“She’s hoping to get back to work in a couple of weeks,” Henry said.