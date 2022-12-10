Eagle County Commissioners approve 2023 budget of nearly $204 million

The Eagle County Regional Airport doesn't use local taxpayer money, relying instead on fees from users. The Eagle County Air Terminal Corporation intends to spend about $5.3 million on 2023 projects.

The Board of Eagle County Commissioners approved a 2023 budget Tuesday that will spend nearly $204 million on revenues of roughly $181 million.

After a two-hour presentation Nov. 29, the commissioners made fairly quick work of approving the budget for the coming year.

“Adopting the budget is one of the most important things we do,” Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said, complimenting the various department staffs for their work in developing their 2023 spending plans.

A one-page summary document detailing the high points is expected to be posted soon on the county’s website. The entire document — about 175 pages — should be posted by either late this month or in early January.

In addition to spending, the commissioners also set the 2023 mill levy for county government at 8.499 mills, the same as this year. The county government accounts for roughly 13% of a residential property tax bill. The Eagle County School District takes the biggest property tax share in the Eagle River portion of the county.

While the mill levy for the county remains constant from this year to next, there’s only a brief pause in higher taxes for residents. Assistant finance director Anna Earl said that recent increases in property values won’t be reflected until a reassessment of property values goes into effect in 2024.

Taking care of other year-end business, the commissioners also appointed members to the county’s newly-approved regional transportation authority. That authority board will be made up of elected officials from all the communities participating in the new authority.

The commissioners appointed McQueeney to the board, with Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry serving as the alternate.

McQueeney noted that residents can provide input on creating the authority through their various elected officials.

Chandler-Henry noted that she heard plenty of “excitement and anticipation” at a recent community gathering.

“People in the community are thrilled,” Chandler-Henry said.