Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project

The owners of the Warner Professional Building in EagleVail have been granted a two-year extension of a 2019 approval to turn the building from office space to housing.

The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail.

Four facts Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road.

Owner: Robert Warner.

What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house.

Unit mix: Five double-occupancy rooms, 30 single-occupancy rooms and a manager’s unit.

The project’s special use permit was first approved in August 2019. Those permits are good only for three years. County regulations state that extensions of up to two years can be granted for reasons including factors beyond the developer’s control and the “reasonable likelihood” that the next step in the development application will be submitted in the next two years.

EagleVail residents Darlene Daugherty and Karl Krueger challenged the 2019 approval in District Court in Eagle. The challenge was rejected at that level, with District Judge Russell Granger ruling that the commissioners “neither acted arbitrarily nor misapplied the law” in the original approval. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld Granger’s decision.

Krueger continued that opposition at Wednesday’s hearing, alleging that Adam Palmer, who handled the planning file, wasn’t on the county’s planning staff at the time.

County attorney Beth Oliver noted that Palmer was a certified planner. And, while he was leading a different county department in 2019, staffing shortages led to his temporary reassignment to the county’s planning department.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney noted that the commissioners’ job Wednesday was not to re-open the planning file, but to rule on only the standards regarding a request for an extension.

Warner told the commissioners that the boarding house is an accepted use in the county’s land use regulation. And, he added, a “major employer” in the valley was ready to sign on to the project until the litigation began.

Warner said the sale was supposed to close Nov. 1, but had been delayed pending the commissioners’ decision. In a Thursday phone conversation, Warner said the closing is now expected in early 2023, just in case any more challenges are filed. The prospective buyer won’t complete the deal if there’s a possibility of more litigation, he said.

The commissioners’ approval decision came fairly quickly.

While there were some initial mistakes in posting notices of the public hearing, Commissioner Matt Scherr said he was satisfied the notice was done properly. And, he added, the 2019 approval continues to meet the county’s building standards.

“This is pretty straightforward,” McQueeney said, adding that a second request for an extension is generally viewed with more skepticism than a first request.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the extension.