Eagle County commissioners green light Wi-Fi at Dotsero

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved a project that will bring Wi-Fi service to both Two Rivers Estates and Two Rivers Village in Dotsero.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

The Two Rivers area in Dotsero is about to get Wi-Fi service.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved a special use permit Tuesday that will allow Wi-Fi equipment to be installed on a home near the neighborhood.

The hearing was brief and approval was quick.

County planner Vince Hooper went over the plan, proposed by Emanuel and Candra Pilas and William and Tami Miller, telling the commissioners that the equipment will be installed on a home, then painted to match the home’s exterior.

Hooper noted that since the proposal is in a planned unit development, county approval was required. The Two Rivers homeowners association was supposed to weigh in. But, Hooper said, that group doesn’t exist anymore.

There were no public comments, pro or con, about the proposal, and only one referral agency responded to a request for input.

The Gypsum Fire Protection District asked only for clear signs marking the location of the utility room housing electronic and electric components.

Hooper noted that with a couple of relatively minor conditions, the Eagle County Planning Commission approved the proposal.

The presentation to the commissioners noted that the proposal meets all relevant county standards, with no adverse impacts to the environment or adjacent property owners.

With Kathy Chandler-Henry absent, commissioners Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr quickly moved to approve the proposal.

“Whenever there’s only two commissioners present, there’s a gamble (for approvals),” McQueeney said. “But I see nothing here that raises any concerns for me.”