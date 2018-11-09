Eagle County commissioners review Brush Creek Valley open space plan, Nov. 13

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will consider adoption of the management plan for Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space, formerly Hardscrabble Ranch, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The item is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 a.m.

The purpose of the management plan is to provide a framework for the long-term improvement, stewardship and public use of the property.

"This is an achievement that the community can be proud of, and the benefits of the property's conservation will be felt for generations to come," said Diane Mauriello, Eagle County open space manager.

The management planning process for Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space spanned more than seven months and included input from experts, stakeholders, user groups and the public, both during the initial scoping period in the spring and on the draft management plan this fall. Once the Board of County Commissioners has adopted the plan, it will be delivered to Great Outdoors Colorado as a condition of the grant received to assist with purchasing the property.

During the process, Eagle County solicited suggestions from the public for a new name for the property. The community selected Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. The Board of County Commissioners will be asked to formally approve the new name for the property during the management plan adoption hearing.

Tuesday's meeting will be aired live and archived for later viewing at http://www.ecgtv.com. Once adopted, the plan will be posted at http://www.eaglecounty.us/openspace.

Refreshments will be served following the hearing in recognition of the voter-approved extension of the county's open space tax. For more information, contact Mauriello at 970-328-8698.