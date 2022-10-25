Eagle County Commissioners start ‘ask us anything’ sessions, open office hours

Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry, Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr will soon begin both virtual and in-person sessions to answer questions and concerns.

Eagle County/Daily archive photo

In an effort to grow constituent outreach and receive feedback in an informal setting, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners is launching two new engagement opportunities for the public.

A virtual “Ask Me Anything” live Facebook event series will focus on county programs and services. A county commissioner will be joined by a staff person involved in a program, and they will explain what it is, who is eligible to participate, and how viewers can learn more. They will then be available to answer questions from the live chat. The sessions will be broadcast live and then archived for future viewing at http://www.facebook.com/eaglecounty . Topics, dates and times will be announced prior to each event along with a form for early submittal questions.

County commissioners will also hold open office hours every other week at county facilities, and possibly other venues. On select Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, a county commissioner will be available to discuss any topics of interest with members of the public. No reservations are required, but the county asks that participants respect time constraints if other individuals are waiting. Office hours and locations will be posted on the county’s website and social media channels. November’s sessions will take place Nov. 2 and 16.

“We always say we commissioners are just an email or phone call away,” Commissioner Matt Scherr said. “While that’s certainly true, we also know that that can feel intimidating. We hope the (ask me anything) and regularly scheduled office hours will make people even more comfortable reaching out about issues important to them and our community.”

“We look forward to this additional opportunity to meet with county residents,” Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry said. “We’re happy to hear suggestions, ideas, concerns, or just catch up on current issues.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“This is a great opportunity for constituents to get to know their county leadership in an informal setting,” Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said. “We sincerely enjoy getting to know our residents, growing those relationships, and hearing how we can better serve our community. We encourage anyone who is interested to join us.”

County commissioners are also happy to take constituent feedback via email at admin@eaglecounty.us or in Spanish at preguntas@eaglecounty.us .