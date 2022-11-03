Eagle County commissioners to hear permit extension request for EagleVail’s Warner Building

The owners of the Warner Professional Building in EagleVail are asking for an extension of a 2019 approval to turn the building from office space to housing.

Pam Boyd/Daily archive photo

The developer of a controversial employee housing project in EagleVail is asking for an extension of approvals first granted in 2019.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will hold a Nov. 9 hearing about the extension for a change in use of the Warner Professional Building #2, at the intersection of Eagle Road and U.S. Highway 6.

The hearing The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 9 will hear a request to extend a 2019 special use permit granted to the Warner Professional Building at the intersection of Eagle Road and U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail.

The hearing is set for 3 p.m. in the Eagle County Room in the Eagle County Administration Building in Eagle.

For more information, go to eaglecounty.us.

Longtime local resident and developer Robert Warner in 2019 requested a change in use for the building. The building is currently office space, but Warner in 2019 asked for, and received, county approval for a conversion to shared living spaces with individual bedrooms and a shared kitchen and community area. The plan also includes a manager’s residence.

Several EagleVail residents strongly opposed the proposed addition of a “boarding house” — the term used in the application — to the neighborhood. Residents Darlene Daugherty and Karl Krueger went to court over the decision, claiming, among other things, that a “boarding house” isn’t a defined county land use and that the public hearing for the application wasn’t properly noticed.

In July of 2021, District Judge Russell Granger dismissed all the claims made by the opponents.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The original approval expired on Aug. 13 of this year. Warner’s application for a two-year extension cites the delays caused by litigation as one of the main reasons he needs a two-year extension.

Eagle County’s land use regulation set criteria for extensions that include factors beyond the applicant’s control. A staff memo states this request meets that standard.

Extension criteria also include that “There is a reasonable likelihood the next step in the development application will be submitted in the next two years.”

The staff memo states that the applicant is “confident” construction can begin within the next two years. The building is for sale, and closing was to take place Nov. 1. The staff report states that either the new owner or Warner can complete the work.

The agenda materials also contain more than 250 pages of public comments, many of which oppose the extension. Reasons to request the denial range from failure to comply with public notice requirements to allegations that Warner isn’t acting in good faith.

Public comment is still being accepted, and the public will have an opportunity to weigh in during the Nov. 9 hearing.