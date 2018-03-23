Eagle County community development services will be limited March 30

EAGLE — The Eagle County Community Development Department will have limited services available on Friday, March 30, to allow staff to attend a full-day training.

The front desk will remain open, but land-use applications will not be accepted and no building inspections will be conducted.

The department will resume full staffing at 8 a.m. Monday, April 2.

Contact Community Development Director Damian Peduto at 970-328-8750 or at damian.peduto@eaglecounty.us for more information.