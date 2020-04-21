Eagle County Commuter Study looks to improve local workforce transportation

As part of the Climate Action Collaborative's study, participants can sign up to win one of three electric bikes. Take the survey at www.walkingmountains.org.

The Climate Action Collaborative is on a mission to reduce transportation emissions (air pollution from cars, trucks and SUVs) in our community. Air pollution from transportation is the biggest source of carbon emissions in our community. As we’ve seen in the news since COVID-19, when we don’t drive our cars, air pollution levels plummet.

While Eagle County is not a big city, we still contribute significant amounts of air pollution to the community by driving every day — that is when we are driving every day. While we expect that post-quarantine we will begin to see the level of driving slowly work its way back to normal, we wanted to use the lull in activity to check-in with our community to ask: If you didn’t have to drive every day, how would you prefer to get around your community?

So on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community is launching an Eagle Valley Commuter Study to better understand how our local workforce travels to and from their places of employment, and how you may change that in a post-COVID-19 world. We understand things aren’t quite business as usual, so we’ll ask you to go back in time to answer some questions as you would have prior to quarantine while also looking ahead to how you envision traveling around after quarantine has ended. This study aims to provide insight to our community’s leaders on ways we can improve transportation options for our local workforce into the future.

At the end of the survey, you can enter your email address for a chance to win one of three electronic bikes being given away courtesy of Fatt-E Bikes. Even if you don’t win one of the bikes, every respondent will be emailed a discount code for $100 off a new bike in addition to rebates for e-bikes from Holy Cross Energy.

For more information and to take the survey, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/commuterstudy.