Eagle County Conservation District broadens its reach beyond helping ranchers

Allegra Waterman-Snow of the Eagle County Conservation District prepares field notes as part of a geofencing project for grazing livestock. The project is just part of the district's recent work.

Eagle County Conservation District/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Conservation District has been around since 1935. It hasn’t done much for most of that history. That’s changing.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners heard an update Tuesday about the district’s activities in the past year, from virtual fencing for cattle to helping homeowners think “beyond the lawn.”

The district has changed a lot in a short time. District Manager Laura Bohannon told the commissioners that the district’s staff used to be one part-time person working 10 hours per month. The district today has two full-time staff members and is overseeing projects worth more than $2.3 million in 2022 and 2023. Most of that money comes from grants, with Eagle County providing some matching funds.

The county has also provided office space in the Colorado State University Cooperative Extension offices in Eagle.

Those projects include a drought resiliency project, and cost-sharing to mitigate noxious weeds. The biggest project, though, is helping ranchers manage herds on public lands through “virtual fencing.” That three-year, $1.5 million pilot project moves cattle wearing electronic collars from place to place on public land grazing allotments. The idea is to cut down on livestock overgrazing areas or damaging streambanks. Nine ranching operations with about 3,000 cattle currently participate in the program.

Support Local Journalism Donate



‘A big improvement’

County Manager Jeff Shroll, an avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast, said he can tell the difference in areas where animals have been guided from place to place. “It’s a big improvement,” Shroll said, adding that improved grazing land can also be better wildlife habitat.

While the virtual fencing project covers a lot of territory, projects closer to the valley floor may have a bigger impact

The “Beyond Lawn” program offers incentives for more water-efficient landscaping. While almost all the water used in a home is returned to the system, only about 10% of irrigation water ends up being treated and used again.

The Beyond Lawn program provides evaluations of homeowners’ landscaping and irrigation practices. The program also offers rebates for turf replacement and irrigation system changes.

Want the news to come to you? Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Commissioner Matt Scherr said he’s signed up for an evaluation of the landscaping and irrigation at his home in Minturn.

Bohannon said more than 40 people have already requested evaluations. A number of those requests will have to wait until the spring, since many residents have already shut down their irrigation systems for the season.

There’s already been some success with the program. Conservation District Board Member Ken Marchetti noted that the homeowners association for The Reserve, a condo complex in Edwards, has already committed to a project for less turf grass and more native grass planting.

The project is in its first season, but Marchetti said the new planting is starting to take root.

As part of the water efficiency efforts, Bohannon said the district is collecting data about water and maintenance savings.

The district is also selling seed mixes that work well in the local environment.

Moving beyond grants

While grants are powering much of the district’s work, Marchetti said the district board is examining the prospect of a 2024 request for a small property tax levy. That possible tax, a 0.15 mill levy, would cost $7.60 for a home valued at $750,000. The levy would raise about $660,000 per year.

Marchetti said district officials are trying to determine just how to ask voters the property tax question.

The district represents property owners who are registered to vote in Colorado. That may not work on the county’s consolidated ballot.

A survey the district conducted showed strong support for a possible ballot issue.

“It’s really exciting there’s so much support for this,” Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry said, adding “You may be the only group that links our agricultural and town communities.”

For more information about the Eagle County Conservation District, go to EagleCountyCD.com .