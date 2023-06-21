Eagle County considers changes to permit system for commercial operations on open space

Fly fishing outfitters make up the vast majority of commercial use on Eagle County-owned open space.

Proposed changes • Update the fee schedule • Implement a one-day photography/video permit • Impose a standard discount for nonprofits hosting commercial programs. • Exempt all public school-sponsored programs.

Eagle County officials are looking to adjust the fees charged to commercial operators that use county open space.

County Open Space Manager Peter Suneson recently briefed the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on a proposed new plan for commercial operators’ fees — and some exemptions.

The proposal starts with changing the current flat application fee to use fees. In the case of small operators, the fee would be a flat rate of $115. For others, it would be a 3% charge on gross profits generated on county open space.

According to figures in Monday’s presentation, that 3% fee in 2022 would have generated nearly $18,000 to go into the county’s open space funds. Actual fees collected in 2022 came to $3,750.

Most of those fees — 94% — are paid by fishing outfitters, with some rafting, photography and other users also paying for permits.

In Monday’s presentation, Open Space Planning Specialist Kate Oetheimer noted that other agencies — mostly the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management — have different specific fee schedules. The proposal for the county mostly mirrors the Bureau of Land Management system.

Open Space Ranger Phil Kirkman noted that in the past few years, “there’s been a pretty big increase in outfitters showing up on our properties,” primarily because it’s less expensive and more convenient.

In a subsequent phone conversation, Suneson noted that the fees would be different for nonprofit groups. But, he added, any organization charging fees for services would pay something.

The main exception is schools. The proposed regulation change now exempts public schools in the county, but Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney suggested waiving the fee for all students.

Suneson noted that language is now being drafted to include that change.

Student trips, both public and private, “have the same impact” on public facilities, he said.

Suneson told the commissioners that the regulation changes could be “dramatic.” But, he added, his department recently held an open house for outfitters, and recently posted an input form on the department’s web page. That online effort garnered no comments, he said.

The Commissioners later this summer are likely to see a resolution codifying those changes.