Eagle County considers ‘higher density, local-oriented’ project in Edwards

EAGLE — A proposal for a "higher density, local-oriented housing" project in Edwards will go before the Eagle County commissioners on Tuesday, July 17.

The new Fox Hollow Planned Unit Development would change a previously approved land-use plan and combine four separate parcels located on the west side of Edwards. The proposal is for 87 new housing units on a nearly 4-acre site. Developer Populace Development LLC plans "attainability priced, for-sale housing" at the site.

"The proposed amendment to the Fox Hollow PUD represents an opportunity to redesign a portion of the Fox Hollow PUD that originally envisioned mixed-use commercial and low density multifamily into a higher density local-oriented housing neighborhood," states the project application.

Neighboring properties include Habitat for Humanity housing, 6West, the Edwards Design & Craft Center, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's Stillwater project and two large churches.

"We received unanimous vote from the Eagle County Planning Commission to approve the PUD amendment in May," said Populace Development representative Michael Routh. "We then took their suggestions for improvements and worked with the county planning and engineering staff to modify/improve the project. Now have their support of the project as well."

The county staff has recommended conditional approval of the Fox Hollow plan, noting the applicant did make several modifications.

The project's 87 units would include:

45 three-bedroom units. With garages starting in the upper $400,000 range.

37 two-bedroom units. With garages starting in the lower $400,000 range. Without garages starting in the mid $300,000 range.

5 one-bedroom units. Stating in the mid $200,000 range.

Nineteen variations

In its analysis of the Fox Hollow project, the county staff report notes the proposal requests 19 variations from the performance standards of the Eagle County Land Use Regulations.

"The applicant indicates the justification for these variations are that it allows for efficient site layout and multiple unit sizes which utilize efficient land use patterns and allows for a density commensurate with workforce housing," the county staff report states.

The staff report also notes that while each of the variations is not necessarily a significant departure from the county standards, the entirety of the variations creates a significant impact on the site design and surrounding properties. However, the county staff also noted that the PUD process is intended to allow developers design flexibility and to incentivize public benefits, including employee housing.

"The variations are all relatively minor in nature and allow for a more functional, higher density development," Routh said. "Housing is an issue in Eagle County and here is where we can put in higher density."

Prior to the Fox Hollow public hearing — slated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at the Eagle County Building — the commissioners will participate in a tour of the Edwards site. The site tour is planned at 11 a.m.

The complete Fox Hollow application can be found at eaglecounty.us/Planning/Documents/Referrals/Fox_Hollow_Application.