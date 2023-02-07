Eagle County coroner releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edwards

Joseph Leoni, 57, has been identified as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 31 in Edwards. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis released Leoni’s name to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting the ongoing probe into the shooting.

Susan Medina, a spokesperson with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said Bettis had relayed that Leoni is an Eagle County resident, but would not offer any additional details, since the investigation remains active.

The incident occurred at a residence located in the 200 block of Beard Creek Road in Edwards around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the initial release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence. When the male suspect came outside with a gun, officers shot and killed the man.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Medina declined to say whether Leoni lived at the address where the shooting occurred and if more than one deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Offce fired shots in the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, CBI agents will present information to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Medina said CBI doesn’t provide timelines of when an investigation will likely be completed.

“We don’t want the community to have specific expectations because we don’t know what will occur during the course of the investigation,” she said.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s involvement is to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a thorough, fair and impartial manner.

Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

To report information or for questions about this case, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation can be reached at 970-248-7500.