Eagle County could get more snow Friday
After that, the forecast is pretty dry through Christmas
There’s been a lot to love about this week’s weather, with fresh snow opening new terrain at Vail and Beaver Creek. But there isn’t much new snow coming before Christmas.
Brianna Bealo, a forecaster at the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, said the Dec. 18 forecast gives Eagle County a chance for a few inches of fresh snow. But, Bealo added, there isn’t much in the forecast after that.
“It doesn’t look like the next system comes in until Christmas or a little past,” Bealo said.
The forecasters at OpenSnow.com think the trends lean toward a more stormy pattern early in the new year.
Bealo said the storm expected Friday could be similar to Monday’s storm, which dropped 5 inches on Vail Mountain.
OpenSnow co-founder Joel Gratz’s Tuesday report indicates that the Friday storm could bring 3 to 6 inches of powder to the Vail area.
While all snow is welcome, early-season snowpack is lagging behind the 30-year medians.
According to Dec. 14 information from the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, current snowpack on Vail Mountain is at 64% of the 30-year median.
Snowpack at Copper Mountain, the closest measuring station to the top of Vail Pass, is at 86% of normal. Snowpack on Fremont Pass, the closest measurement station to the headwaters of the Eagle River, is 65% of normal.
The good news is we’re still shy of the halfway point of the “snow year,” which runs from Oct. 1 through the end of May.
Here’s a look at conditions at Vail and Beaver Creek:
19 inches: Recorded snowfall in Vail the past seven days.
24 inches: Recorded snowfall at Beaver Creek the past seven days.
17: Lifts open at Beaver Creek.
Vail has runs open in the Game Creek and North East bowls.
Sources: Vail.com, BeaverCreek.com.
