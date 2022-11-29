Eagle County Court judge finalists selected

The 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected three candidates for an Eagle County Court judgeship created by the appointment of Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez’s to the District Court.

Olguin-Fresquez, who said her transition to the District Court bench has been an enjoyable learning curve, assumed former District Court Judge Russel Granger’s position on Nov. 1.

The three nominees who will be considered to fill Olguin-Fresquez’s vacancy are Braden Angel of Avon, Inga Causey of Gypsum and Courtney Holm of Edwards. These nominees were selected by the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission during a meeting held at the Eagle County Justice Center on Nov. 23.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Nov. 28 to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Eagle County. Following Gov. Jared Polis’ appointment, the start date of the new Eagle County court judge will be determined based on the appointee’s availability.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via email to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us