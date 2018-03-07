Eagle County Democrats favor Johnston at caucus; Kennedy favored across state

EAGLE COUNTY — Local Democrats favored native son Mike Johnston as a candidate for governor in caucus meetings held Tuesday, March 6.

While fellow Democrat Cary Kennedy was the favored candidate elsewhere in the state, Johnston scored a significant win in the Tuesday preference poll.

Here's how the voting broke down:

• Johnston: 98.

• Kennedy: 51.

• Jared Polis: 61.

• Noel Ginsburg: 0.

• Erik Underwood: 1.

While Democrats held a preference poll at Tuesday's caucuses, there wasn't a similar poll for Republicans.

Both parties Tuesday also held delegate selection for the county assemblies later this month. The Democrats' assembly will be Saturday, March 17, at Battle Mountain High School.

The Republicans' county assembly is set for Saturday, March 24, at the Eagle County Administration Building.

At those assemblies, delegates will be selected for state assemblies, set for Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14. Those assemblies will help clarify ballots for June's primary elections.