Eagle County Democrats hosting virtual candidate events

With the Colorado primary fast approaching, the Eagle County Democratic Party is hosting virtual candidate events to help voters make informed decisions.

On Monday, June 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Eagle Democratic Party, in collaboration with the Garfield and Pitkin Democratic parties, will host a High Country candidate forum with business owner James Iacino and former member of the Colorado House of Representatives Diane Mitsch Bush. Iacino and Mitsch Bush are vying to represent the Democratic Party in the November general election for the Congressional District 3 seat for the U.S. House of Representatives. To register, go to https://eagledems.org/events/.

On Thursday, June 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. the Eagle Democratic Party is hosting a 5th Judicial District District Attorney’s candidate forum with Braden Angel, a local attorney and municipal prosecutor for the town of Blue River, and Heidi. McCollum, a prosecutor and assistant district attorney for the 5th Judicial District. This forum is co-hosted with our 5th Judicial District Democratic partners Clear Creek, Lake and Summit Counties. Visit the Eagle County Democratic Party’s event page, https://eagledems.org/events/ for more information.