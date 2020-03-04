Eagle County Democrats to caucus Saturday at six sites

Following Tuesday’s Super Tuesday presidential primary election, Colorado will hold party caucuses on Saturday, March 7, between 2-4 p.m. Those who plan on attending are encouraged to arrive at 1:30 for check-in. The Eagle County Democratic Party will hold local caucuses at six different precinct locations in Eagle County.

Registered Democrats can gather with other Democrats at the location designated for your precinct to support your choice for U.S. Senate, share ideas for the party platform, and elect Precinct Committee People and delegates to the Eagle County Democratic Party Assembly.

Locations

Don’t know your precinct? Go to https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/findVoterReg.xhtml to find out from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Alternatively, you can go to https://eagledems.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/voter_precints_atlas_2020.pdf to find your address on a map and identify your precinct. Once you know your precinct, check here to find out where your caucus location is:

Precincts 1, 2, 3, 12, 13, and 14: Red Sandstone Elementary School, 551 N Frontage Rd, Vail, CO 81657

Precincts 4, 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29: Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards, CO 81632

Precincts 5, 16, 27, and 30: Eagle Valley Elementary School, 61 Mill Rd, Eagle, CO 81631

Precincts 6, 9, 10, 23 and 26: Gypsum Recreation Center, 52 Lundgren Blvd, Gypsum, CO 81637

Precincts 7, 8, 24 and 25: Basalt Public Library, 14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621

Precincts 11, 15, 17, 18 and 19: EagleVail Pavilion, 538 Eagle Rd, Avon, CO 81620

Who can participate?

If you’re registered to vote as a Democrat, and you registered to vote on or before Feb. 14, your registration reflects where you currently live. This also applies if you’re 18 years of age on or before Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, you’re eligible.

Snacks and children’s activities will be provided.

If you have any questions, contact Donna Grauer, Eagle County Democratic Party vice-chair, at 970-948-3191.