Eagle County drug task force finds 38 pounds of suspected meth in I-70 drug bust

A photo provided by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shows the approximately 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine that police recovered from the vehicle of a man driving on Interstate 70 in Eagle on Tuesday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Eagle County law enforcement recovered approximately 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a drug bust on Interstate 70 late Tuesday morning.

Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, also known as GRANITE, were on traffic patrol when they pulled over a white Jeep Cherokee with California plates for speeding. GRANITE is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that includes officers and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

The sole occupant of the Jeep Cherokee was a man named Eduardo Ramirez, according to a press release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office sent Wednesday morning. Ramirez was nearing the eastbound off-ramp in the town of Eagle when he was pulled over by police.

Police used a K-9 to search the exterior of Ramirez’s vehicle and the dog “alerted” to the rear of the car, where several boxes and bags were discovered inside the trunk. The press release did not provide information as to why members of the task force decided to search the vehicle.

Inside the bags and boxes pulled from the trunk, police found various packages of suspected methamphetamine, which totaled an estimated 38 pounds.

As a result, Ramirez, 31, of Tijuana, Mexico, has been charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, a Class 1 drug felony, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 drug felony, and one count of a special offender sentencing enhancement.

Eduardo Ramirez

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

The special offender sentencing enhancement adds another Class 1 felony drug charge due to the large quantity of suspected methamphetamine recovered from Ramirez’s vehicle.

Ramirez was taken to the Eagle County jail, where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. Anyone charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this type of crime or this suspect can call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-972-TIPS, visiting http://www.p3tips.com or by using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.