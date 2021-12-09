Eagle County drug task force seizes over 13 pounds of heroin in traffic stop

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, Eagle County’s special drug task force, finds over 13 pounds of suspected heroin hidden in a child’s car seat after a traffic stop Wednesday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Eagle County law enforcement officers confiscated 13.5 pounds of suspected heroin from a vehicle after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Eagle on Wednesday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Vail Police Department contacted the vehicle after the driver was “following too close” to another vehicle, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The law enforcement officials, part of a special drug task force called the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, then asked the driver if they could search his vehicle.

The driver consented to the search and, soon thereafter, admitted that there were illegal narcotics hidden inside of a child’s car seat.

Officers ripped open the structure of the car seat to find nine “neatly wrapped packages” labeled “PEYO,” according to the release. The packages contained an estimated 13.5 pounds of suspected heroin.

Mario Contreras Lopez

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the vehicle, Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, of California, was arrested and charged with three felony drug charges. These include distribution of a controlled substance (a class 1 drug felony), possession of a controlled substance (a class 4 drug felony) and a “special offender importation of heroin” charge (also a class 1 drug felony).

Contreras Lopez is currently being held at the Eagle County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this suspect or the alleged crime can call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or can submit an anonymous tip to Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at P3tips.com .