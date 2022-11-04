Eagle County early ballot returns running a bit behind the 2018 election

Most Eagle County voters cast ballots either by mail or in one of the county's 24-hour drop boxes. Still, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O'Brien expects a "robust" Election Day turnout.

There’s been a bit of a decline in voter turnout this year, but the reasons are unclear.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said Friday that ballot returns as of Nov. 3 were tracking about 1,500 fewer than for the 2018 general election. That election is the last non-presidential general election year. Odd-numbered years are reserved for financial ballot measures.

By the numbers Here’s a look at state ballot returns as of Nov. 3: 3.8 million: Total active voters by party registration.

Total active voters by party registration. 33,000: Active voters in Eagle County.

Active voters in Eagle County. 9,672: Eagle County ballots returned via mail or drop box as of Nov. 3.

Eagle County ballots returned via mail or drop box as of Nov. 3. 1.099 million: Statewide ballots returned as of Nov. 3.

Statewide ballots returned as of Nov. 3. Sources: Eagle County Clerk and Recorder, Colorado Secretary of State.

Those mail and dropped-off ballots account for most of the votes cast in any general election. Usually, a significant portion of votes are cast on Election Day. O’Brien said it’s hard to tell how many votes will be cast this year on Election Day, particularly in light of texts sent to voters encouraging them to vote on Election Day. Those texts were ostensibly sent by the Eagle County Republican Party. That group’s website also encouraged people to vote on Election Day.

Whether or not that has an effect on Tuesday voter numbers, O’Brien said she’s expecting a “robust” Election Day turnout.

O’Brien said those who need to use the county’s election centers in Vail, Avon, Eagle and El Jebel can vote in person, check their registration or replace a damaged ballot until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. But, she added, people are most likely to get in and out quickly if they go to those centers on either Saturday or Monday.

Since votes are counted in Eagle, but come from the voting centers and drop boxes, weather can play a role in delivering those ballots.

This year should be fine since the weather forecast for the area calls for only a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Once those ballots are delivered, they all go through the same procedure.

Mailed and dropped-off ballots are subject to signature verification by election judges. If a ballot’s signature is challenged, it goes through another round of verification.

Ballots sent to the counting room are then opened and examined for damage before going into the counting machines. In all, it takes between 90 minutes and two hours for a ballot to be ready to count, O’Brien said.

Ballots received before Election Day have already gone through signature verification and are ready to be counted. The results from that batch will be published shortly after the polls close.

Ballots that come in on Election Day take a bit longer. Not only do those ballots have to be signature-verified and counted, they also have to be hand-delivered from locations as far from Eagle as Vail and El Jebel. That can make for a fairly late night.

“It’s going to take a while,” O’Brien said. “But we’re doing everything to get through (counting) as efficiently and accurately as possible.”