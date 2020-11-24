Eagle County election results certified

Eagle County’s Nov. 3 election results have been formally certified, Clerk and Reporter Regina O’Brien announced Tuesday.

“Once again, Eagle County passed the post-election risk limiting audit with zero discrepancies,” O’Brien said. “A big thanks goes out to our voters, our citizen election judges, my elections team, and the Eagle County government departments that support elections. We could not do this without all of them.”

The final numbers showed an 86.14% turnout with 29,506 residents casting ballots. There were 34,255 registered voters for the last election.

The final Eagle County numbers in the presidential race show 18,588 (63.79%) votes for Joe Biden and 9,892 (33.95%) for Donald Trump.

A complete list of the county’s certified election results can be viewed here.