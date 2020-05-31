Eagle County facilities begin to reopen starting June 1

Eagle County will begin reopening county buildings for in-person appointments starting Monday.

Eagle County facilities and operations on June 1 will start a phased reopening for in-person services with required safety protocols. The buildings have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new operating procedures and limited hours will be in effect until at least June 22, when the county tentatively plans to move into the black phase of its transition trail map.

Members of the public and all employees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing, as well as occupancy requirements. Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or otherwise feel uncomfortable are encouraged to conduct business over the phone, via email, or online at http://www.eaglecounty.us. Visitors should be aware that accessing in-person services may result in longer wait times.

To comply with public health orders, a reduced number of employees will be working on site at all county facilities. The remainder will continue to work remotely until the public health guidance is revised.

In preparation for the phased reopening, the county has added plexiglass to public-facing work stations, increased cleaning schedules and added more sanitizer stations. The schedule for in-person services beginning June 1 is:

Eagle County Building

Location: 500 Broadway, Eagle

Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services

Administration

Assessor

Clerk and Recorder:

Elections, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor licensing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. By appointment, call 970-328-8718.

Motor vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesday; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at http://www.mydmv.colorado.gov , by mail, or by dropping off in the 24-hour ballot box on the east side of the building.

, by mail, or by dropping off in the 24-hour ballot box on the east side of the building. Recording (document recording, public search, marriage licenses), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment. To make an appointment call 970-328-8723.

Community Development (planning and building): Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Engineering: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Environmental Health: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Treasurer

El Jebel

Location: El Jebel Community Center, 0020 Eagle County Drive, El Jebel

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services

Clerk and Recorder:

Motor Vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online) ), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at http://www.mydmv.colorado.gov , by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot box.

, by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot box. Recording (document recording, public search, marriage licenses), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays, by appointment, call 970-328-9570.

Building: Permits can be dropped off Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers will be alerted when permits are available for pick-up.

Avon

Location: Avon, 100 West Beaver Creek Blvd. #107, Avon,

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services

Clerk and Recorder: Motor Vehicle (for transactions that cannot be completed online), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays; vehicle license plate renewals can be completed online at http://www.mydmv.colorado.gov, by mail, or by dropping off in a 24-hour ballot box.

Other areas

Eagle County Animal Shelter, 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eagle River Center, Eagle County Fairgrounds, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle

Boat ramps, Fishing is Fun, disc golf, and public restrooms.

Freedom Park Spray Park and public restrooms will be open June 1.

Eagle County Justice Center, 885 Chambers Ave, Eagle, open with limited services.

VIN inspections at the Justice Center, by appointment, call 970-376-7060.

Vail Transportation Center (ECO Transit) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Additionally, Public Health and Human Services will be operating on an appointment-only basis in the county’s Eagle, Avon, and El Jebel locations by calling 970-328-8840.

Healthy Aging senior meals are being offered via takeout or home delivery. To arrange for meal delivery in the El Jebel area, call 970-379-0020. In the lower Eagle River Valley from Dotsero to Eagle, call 970-328-8896. In the upper Eagle River Valley from Wolcott to Vail, call 970-328-8831. Take-out and pickup is also available at all three locations.

In addition, Eagle County has developed procedures for public meetings and hearings that allow for constituent participation beginning June 2.

For more details and office- and department-specific updates, go to http://www.eaglecounty.us.